Election Dissection: Democratic Strategist Ameshia Cross Reacts To Trump’s RNC Speech

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross joined Daily Caller Senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to offer commentary on the the 2020 Republican National Convention as compared to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Thursday night marked the end of the Republican National Convention, exactly one week after the Democratic National Convention just ended. Among the speakers that took the stage last night was President Donald Trump, who officially accepted the Republican nomination for president.

Trump shared a historically long speech, which left critics quite a bit to comment on. Check out what Ameshia Cross had to say about the president’s speech in the interview below. (RELATED: Election Dissection: Biden And Harris Are Miles Apart On Health Care — Which Way Will Their Plan Lean?)

WATCH:

