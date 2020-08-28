‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Talks About How Her Faith Helped Guide Her With Fame And The Pandemic

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson opened up about how her faith helped guide her with instant fame and during the coronavirus outbreak.

“My life just dramatically changed really fast,” the 23-year-old reality star shared with Fox News in a piece published Friday. “You think about how social media affects any young person and then think about social media with millions of followers… [it] definitely will affect you in certain ways.” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

“Not that I didn’t struggle with insecurity and didn’t have my hard days, but I felt like I always had just a grounding, you know, to not just completely lose it,” she added.

The reality TV star then talked about how her faith and religion was instrumental in giving her “peace” during the pandemic. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“It’s definitely been a huge, huge source of hope for me,” Robertson said. “We have hope that God is still with us here, to give us strength, to give us joy, to give us peace, to make us feel loved in the midst of a time where the world is really throwing things at you.”

Later Friday, Sadie will join with other Christian artists and celebrities to host a virtual concert to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts called “Unite to Fight Poverty.”

At one point, she talked about how she felt compelled to participate and use her influence to help others.

“I’ve seen kids who are hungry and who are living in poverty and who can’t afford clothes, who can’t afford school, can’t afford water,” the reality star shared. “So when you see that and you’re able to see the impact that your giving can make, you become an advocate for it.”