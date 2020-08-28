DC Protesters Put Trump Effigy Under Guillotine During White House RNC Speech

Protesters staged outside the White House Thursday night placed an effigy of President Donald Trump under a mock guillotine.

The demonstration occurred during Trump’s Republican National Convention speech, which was given on the White House South Lawn. Trump’s address concluded the four-night convention that featured a wide array of Republican leaders.

“Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal,” a piece of paper placed on the effigy said, according to Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott. (RELATED: Elderly Man Assaulted By Protesters Outside Of White House)

Surprise! We’re out in DC tonight covering the protests. Some of our other reporters have already seen a few assaults. Stay tuned for more coverage@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/foTawg7gjk — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

Later in the night, kneeling protesters posed with what appeared to be a different Trump effigy. They made the effigy kneel with them.

Protesters in front of St Johns Church chanting if “we don’t get it (justice) burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/KDq73c0Knj — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Other protesters appeared to harass and assault an elderly man at a different point in the protest. The man said he was going to view the fireworks display that was set to take place following Trump’s speech.

Protesters in front of St Johns Church chanting if “we don’t get it (justice) burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/KDq73c0Knj — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

A massive protest organized by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) is expected to take place in Washington D.C. on Friday. The protest is titled the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” a reference to George Floyd who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck, video shows.

“This inter-generational inclusive day of action will demonstrate our advocacy for comprehensive police accountability reform, the Census, and mobilizing voters for the November elections,” NAN’s description of the protest read.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.