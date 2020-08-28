Rep Jim Banks Calls On Pelosi To Condemn Attacks On Rand Paul After She Called GOP Lawmakers ‘Enemies Of The State”

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks called on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday to condemn attacks against guests to the Republican National Convention.

Banks spoke out Friday after protestors harassed Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and swarmed around Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast in Washington, D.C. following the fourth night of the RNC where President Donald Trump spoke from the White House.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” Paul tweeted around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. “Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

The incident came after Pelosi called GOP members of Congress “enemies of the state” Monday, Banks noted in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Pelosi Labels Republicans As ‘Enemies Of The State,’ Says They Are ‘Domestic Enemies Of Our Voting System’)

“When Speaker Pelosi said GOP members of Congress were ‘enemies of the state,’ the Speaker employed dangerous rhetoric often used by authoritarian leaders to describe political dissidents and imply they are guilty of treason, an offense so serious it’s punishable by death,” Banks told the DCNF. (RELATED: Protesters Harass Politicians, RNC Guests Leaving White House After Trump’s Speech)

“Is it any wonder that her followers took her words seriously and threatened harm and physically intimated a sitting GOP senator on the public streets of our capital city,” he continued. “I am calling on Speaker Pelosi to apologize to Rand Paul and disavow the mob that attacked him.”

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF. The Democratic House leader called the Republican Party and Trump “domestic enemies” of America’s voting system in a Monday interview with MSNBC.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said.

“But again, let’s just get out there and mobilize, organize, and not let the president deter anybody from voting. And again, support the postal system which is election central,” she said.

“They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote — with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state,” Pelosi added.

