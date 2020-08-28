‘This Was A Crime’: Joy Reid Compares Trump To Fidel Castro, Goes On Tirade After RNC Speech

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid compared President Donald Trump to Fidel Castro and accused him of violating the Hatch Act following his speech Thursday night.

Trump gave his Republican National Convention speech, which lasted 70 minutes, on the White House South Lawn to conclude the four-night convention. Reid, alongside fellow anchors Rachel Maddow and Nicole Wallace, strongly condemned the speech.

“As I’m watching this, I’m thinking Fidel Castro, Julius Caesar, Mobutu Sese Seko,” Reid said. “That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech. That was a monarch.”

She continued: “He made the White House into the Trump palace.” (RELATED: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Touts American Perseverance On The Final Night Of The RNC)

WATCH:

“If democracy in America ever falls and we become a complete autocracy with a decrepit leader and his corrupt family moving their trunks into the White House and never leaving,” Reid said. “Tonight is what it will look like.”

“This is what it will look like to have a decrepit, corrupt monarch. This was a crime.”

Reid also accused Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, whose speech preceded the president’s, and the members of the White House cabinet who were present of violating the 1939 Hatch Act. The Hatch Act limits “certain political activities of federal employees” and is intended to ensure federal actions are administered in a nonpartisan way, according to U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

“This was repugnant to see a campaign sign festooned on our property, on the White House, with a big iron gate outside so that the people can’t even come in,” Reid said.

“This was repugnant. This would be the end of America. If this is what we’re going to be, this won’t be a democracy. That’s a monarchy. It was repugnant.”

