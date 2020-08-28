Kamala Harris Teams Up With Hollywood Elite For Online Fundraiser

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is set to host an online fundraiser put on by some of Hollywood’s most elite.

The event is chaired by TV show runner Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller, according to an article published Thursday by Deadline. Murphy is behind shows such as “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and most recently Netflix’s “The Politician.”

Tickets for the online event scheduled for Sept. 3 start at $10,000 per person, the outlet reported. Guests can choose to donate $100,000 for co-host status or $250,000 for host status. Funds will reportedly go to the Biden Victory Fund. (RELATED: Joe Biden Donations Jump After Kamala Harris Vice President Pick Announcement)

“We couldn’t be more excited for our friend Senator Kamala Harris to join the Democratic ticket and be our Vice Presidential Nominee,” the invite said, according to the outlet. “In less than twelve weeks, we have the chance to make history and elect Joe Biden as the next President and Senator Harris as the first woman to serve as Vice President.”

The list of hosts include actress Cait Thompson, TV director Chuck Lorre, actress Katie McGrath and film and TV producer Lee Daniels. Daniels is known for showrunning “Empire,” which starred Jussie Smollett.