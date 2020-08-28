Kelley Paul Describes Her And Rand Paul’s Encounter With Protesters: ‘The Most Terrifying Moment Of My Entire Life’

Kelley Paul, wife of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, described her “terrifying” experience with demonstrators as she and her husband were leaving the Republican National Convention at the White House.

The Pauls were among several convention attendees accosted by demonstrators Thursday night as they left the event. The next morning, Rand Paul gave a detailed account, telling “Fox & Friends” he believes they “would not be here today” were it not for two police officers who helped escort him and his wife to safety.

The couple appeared together on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday night to discus their experience.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Mrs. Paul told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “I have never experienced anything like that in my life. I hope no one else ever has to. We felt completely powerless. Before some of the video that I think you have shown where the police with the bikes were kind of creating a moving barricade for us, in the minutes before the police with the bikes showed up, we were completely encircled and surrounded. Pressed up against two cops who we were surrounded by people who were screaming in our faces, yelling that they were going to ‘f us up,’ screaming ‘say her name.'”

“At first I was trying to look in their eyes and trying to have any kind of reason or to see someone as a human being and I realized they did not see us as human beings,” she continued. “We were Trump supporters so they absolutely despised us.”

Mrs. Paul told Carlson she believes they “could have had agreement” on some issues had they been able to sit down and talk about her husband’s “background on criminal justice reform” and the things she has “spoken out on.”

“But in that moment it was just like this bloodthirsty mob,” she said. “I really thought that we were going to lose our lives. I thought someone was going to throw a brick. It was the most terrifying moment of my entire life.”

Paul got emotional responding to Carlson’s question about the media labeling the mob’s actions as “peaceful protest.”

“I am furious,” she exclaimed. “I’m furious that Biden and Kamala Harris are not denouncing this. You tell me if you are surrounded by a mob, that will not let you move, that is screaming in your face, that is holding you completely hostage, and you cannot walk to your hotel and you are on a dark street, you tell me that’s not violence. You tell me that is not an attack.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Argues That ‘For The First Time Since The Wuhan Coronavirus Arrived Here, The President Seems Likely To Win Reelection’)

Rand Paul, who introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act in June that would place a near-total ban on so-called “no-knock” warrants, later went into more detail about their experience, describing police as “incredibly brave.”

“The police saved our lives because these thugs would have killed us,” he said. “They would have stomped us, and killed us.”