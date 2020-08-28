Report: ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha Fired After Allegedly Faking Her Own Kidnapping

“Love and Hip Hop” star Masika Kalysha has reportedly been fired after she allegedly faked her own kidnapping on the set of her show.

The 35-year-old reality star was reportedly fired from her show “Double Cross” after she posted a video on Instagram of the fake kidnapping, according to the Blast in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Received $4.6 Million From Federal Relief Program During Coronavirus Pandemic, Returned It)

In the video she reportedly cried and then directed followers to join her OnlyFans account and “tip” her so her kidnappers could get the money and then would let her go.

As the piece noted, the whole stunt was fake and Kalysha admitted she did it to get attention and raise money for sex trafficking. (RELATED: Republican Drops Out Of Race For Congressional Seat The Day After His Arrest)

UMC, which streams the show shared in a statement to the outlet that, “In light of the offensive video posted by Masika Kalysha while on the set of our series, ‘Double Cross,’ we’ve made the decision to part ways with her immediately and will be recasting her role.”

“‘Double Cross’ was created to shed light on the horrors of sex trafficking and we strongly condemn any inclination that such a serious issue should be made light of,” the statement added.

Kalysha has since issued an apology for the stunt, saying that she realizes now the video was “distasteful,” per TMZ.

“I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I may have offended or hurt with my delivery,” the reality star explained.

According to the outlet, the original video can be seen here.