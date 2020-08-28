Superstar Singer Madison Beer Celebrates 1 Year ‘Clean Of Self-Harm’

Superstar singer Madison Beer celebrated the one-year anniversary of being “clean of self harm” as she explained she never thought this day would come.

“As of today… I am officially one year clean of self harm,” the 21-year-old pop singer tweeted to her followers. The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“I never thought I’d be able to say this [and] I am so proud of myself,” she added. “It has been an uphill battle, so whether you might [be] one day, one week, one month, or one year clean – I’m so proud of you.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Aug 28, 2020 at 6:44am PDT

The “Selfish” hitmaker also reportedly shared a photo on her Instagram story of a bouquet of flowers from a friend with a note that read, “A year today. Proud of everything you do but this one’s especially important to me. You being here means so much to me. Can’t even put it into words. on your side always LB. Through everything. No matter what.”

It all comes after Beer recently revealed that last year she was diagnosed with “borderline personality disorder” and was “suicidal at one point.”

In a follow-up post, she talked about how no one even knew she was struggling at the time.

“I’d also like to add … no one around me really knew I was struggling when I was,” Beer shared. “I hid not only my self-harm, but my pain from the world. Please, please, please do not ignore the signs if you think someone you know might be struggling.”

“Reach out to your friends,” she added. “You truly never know what goes on behind closed doors. If you are struggling at all, please please know it does get better and you are valid and worthy of love and I believe in you.”