May The Force Be With Your Purchase Of The Kylo Ren Lightsaber

There are purchases you want, and there are purchases you need. I’m here to tell you that the Star Wars: Black Series Kylo Ren Deluxe Lightsaber is a collectible that you both want and need! The Kylo Ren deluxe lightsaber comes with realistic light effects that make you feel like you are holding an authentic lightsaber, albeit one that won’t carve a Stormtrooper in two! The lightsaber also features authentic movie sound effects that truly make makes the blade come to life within your hands. Whether you are dueling with your friends, family, or children you will become fully immersed in the Star Wars experience with the very real weight of the metal hilt and sounds emanating from the lightsaber. If you or your children are a true Star Wars fans, this Kylo Ren deluxe lightsaber is a must-have!

(Photo via Amazon)

Get the Black Series Kylo Ren Deluxe Lightsaber for over 20% off for a limited time

One Amazon customer enjoyed the lightsaber so much he rated it 5/5 in his review, “The Black Series Kylo Ren lightsaber is a true-to-the-movie replica. It is well detailed and has some weight to it. I echo what other reviewers have said about the stand. It’s this stupid plastic piece of garbage. Not sure why they couldn’t include a better stand. I liked the old ones they used to put in with the Force FX Lightsabers. Oh well, it’s nothing I’m going to dock the lightsaber on. As far as the sound goes, it could be a little better but it isn’t that bad. Keep in mind that, in the movies, Kylo Ren’s lightsaber does not make the same sound as the other lightsabers. The sound is much better with bass, something you’re not going to get in something like this. Overall, for what it is, I feel confident in giving it five stars.”

Another review from a customer who gave the lightsaber a 5 star rating, “Growing up with Star Wars, as a kid, I always wanted to have a lightsaber. With the new film series, the newly designed cross-guard blade was an interesting tweak to the weapon. The hilt is perfectly detailed with painting, a rubber wire that adds dimension and realism to the solid metal hilt, and the lightsaber itself, however somewhat heavy, is well balanced. The clear glass-like plastic stand is an interesting design by the new Black Series Force FX Lightsabers, and personally, I like them better than the previous saber stands. Overall, a fantastic product. I think it could be a little cheaper, but still worth the buy for any Star Wars fan”

One customer who, voiced similar concerns as others, absolutely enjoyed the lightsaber but came across issues with shipping (something to consider when purchasing), “This lightsaber was pretty much perfect, I bought it for my fiancé and he loved it. I was slightly worried because a lot of people said that it was a lot quieter than the other force FX models but as long as you put good batteries in it it’s fine. The only complaint I have is that it didn’t come in any packaging besides the box it comes in, so my fiancé got home before me and saw what it was right away. If you’re going to be buying for a gift for someone you live with just be cautious.”

(Photo via Amazon)

Whether it is for you or for a friend, the Star Wars: Black Series Kylo Ren Deluxe Lightsaber is the perfect Star Wars collectible! Make sure to order yours today and enjoy all the fun of owning a Black Series lightsaber!