New Poll Shows Trump Overtaking Biden In Michigan

President Donald Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the November election in the battleground state of Michigan, according to a Republican-leaning poll published Friday.

The president carries a narrow 46-45 lead Biden in the state, a poll published by the Trafalgar Group shows. The poll, conducted between Aug. 14 and Aug. 23, comes a day after Trump wrapped up the Republican National Convention, and less than a week after the Democratic National Convention.

The poll surveyed 1,048 respondents and carries a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. More than 40% of the people the firm polled were between the ages of 45 and 64, and white people made up 81% of respondents. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump Nationally And In 6 Swing States, CNBC Poll Shows)

Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives Trafalgar Group a “C-” rating in May for accuracy and methodological performance.

Other recent polls show different results.

Biden is ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, according to a CNBC poll released Wednesday. Trump won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan by a total of just 77,000 votes in 2016. Biden also leads Trump nationally by eight points, 51-43, the poll showed.

The former vice president leads by five points in Wisconsin, a state currently engulfed in riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday.

Trump’s re-election campaign and pro-Trump super PAC America First Action reportedly halted television and radio ads in Michigan in June amid concerns of underperformance in the battleground state, The New York Times reported in July. America First Action cut Michigan from its ad buy in July and instead rolled out ads in Arizona and North Carolina.

