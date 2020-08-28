Egyptian Authorities Arrest The Acting Leader Of The Muslim Brotherhood During Raid

The leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was arrested during a raid in Cairo, Egyptian authorities announced Friday, Reuters reported.

Mahmoud Ezzat was accused of receiving illegal funds, and for allegedly joining and leading a terrorist group, Reuters reported. He was reportedly arrested at an apartment in the Fifth Settlement district.

The Muslim Brotherhood is reportedly the oldest Islamist movement in Egypt, though seven years ago the nation has implemented measures to constrain the group including forcing them out of leadership, Reuters reported. The organization allegedly advocated for subversion and militancy, according to Egyptian authorities.

Egyptian authorities have arrested the acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmoud Ezzat, during a raid on an apartment in Cairo https://t.co/3BU9WMffsf pic.twitter.com/fHSEskUMlN — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2020

Ezzat will reportedly face retrials of his previous sentences of life in prison and death, according to Egyptian law, Reuters reported. Authorities believe Ezzat was responsible for overseeing multiple assassinations and attempted assassinations along with a bombing since he took over leadership following the August 2013 arrest of former Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie.

Authorities reportedly seized encrypted communications equipment at the hide-out, according to Reuters. Ezzat was wearing a striped t-shirt at the time of his arrest, a photo shared by the interior ministry shows. (RELATED: Fact Check: Did An FBI Raid In Virginia Reveal A Muslim Brotherhood Plot To ‘Destroy America’?)

Several of the group’s leading figures including Badie, are in jail since the organization was outlawed in 2013, and others reportedly fled the country, Reuters reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.