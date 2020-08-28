‘We Are WAITING’: NY Police Union Demands Mayor Bill De Blasio Resign By The End Of The Day

One of the largest police unions in New York demanded the resignation of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio by the end of the day in a Friday tweet.

“We need to hear you RESIGNED as Mayor of NYC,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) wrote on Twitter. “We are WAITING. Only a few hours left until sundown. Give 8 million people a gift & quit. You ruined NYC, Save the City and step down.”

The SBA frequently attacks de Blasio for perceived incompetence and a lack of support for law enforcement. The organization called the Democrat a “DISGRACE” and the “MOST anti-police Mayor in America” in a tweet earlier in the week.

You’re a DISGRACE spewing without FACTS. YOU are the MOST anti police Mayor in America & need to be removed. Get the facts first before you continue to destroy our city. Start worrying about the people dying in NYC. YOUR policies killed more people than all of law enforcement. https://t.co/7qPy0gK4Zp — SBA (@SBANYPD) August 24, 2020

When the Daily Caller News Foundation reached out for comment regarding the demand, SBA president Ed Mullins responded: “It is what it is.”

Over 173,000 people had signed a Change.org petition to remove the mayor with signatures as of Friday afternoon. (RELATED: ‘Morale Is In The Toilet’: Police Union Officials Wouldn’t Want Their Own Sons In Law Enforcement)

In July, Shootings increased 177% and homicides were up 59% compared to the same month in 2019, according to NYPD crime data. De Blasio also spearheaded a $1 billion funding cut to the NYPD and disbanded a prominent plain clothes anti-crime unit in response to police reform calls spurred by the death of George Floyd, according to the Wall Street Journal.

City leaders came under fire from residents fearing for their safety after those in power OK’d the sheltering of homeless people in upscale NYC hotels, according to NBC 4. Approximately 13,000 vagrants flooded the streets in certain neighborhoods and residents observed rampant drug use, paraphernalia on the streets and multiple registered sex offenders, the local outlet reported.

