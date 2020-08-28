Quarterback DeShone Kizer Works Out For The Detroit Lions

DeShone Kizer worked out for the Detroit Lions.

According to Tom Pelissero, the former second-round pick quarterback out of Notre Dame worked out Thursday for the Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of Friday morning, the team hasn’t pulled the trigger on signing him.

Among the upcoming tryouts on today’s transaction wire: QB DeShone Kizer with the #Lions QB Kyle Sloter and WR Justin Hardy with the #Seahawks — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2020

This is an interesting situation for the Lions. On one hand, Kizer’s NFL career has been an utter disaster on pretty much every level.

He started for the Browns after they drafted him in the second round, and the Browns had arguably the worst team in league history when they went 0-16 with Kizer under center.

Then, he bounced to the Green Bay Packers and then-Oakland Raiders without any success. Since entering the league in 2017, things haven’t been good at all.

On the other hand, Kizer is only 24 years old and possesses raw talent. He was a very good player at Notre Dame, and did enough to be a second round pick.

He just fell into the worst possible situation in Cleveland. He was one of many quarterbacks to fail playing for the Browns.

Kizer is going to come ultra cheap if the Lions want him, and there’s no real downside. We can stash him on the bench behind Stafford and backup Chase Daniel.

If he develops into a competent QB, then the Lions might have found a long-term backup at a very cheap price.

If he fails, then we just cut him loose. Either way, I find it hard to believe there’s not a good reason to give it a shot. Getting a 24-year-old second-round pick QB for super cheap isn’t a deal you can pass up.