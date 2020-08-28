Philadelphia Eagles And Pittsburgh Panthers Will Start The Football Season Without Fans At Home Games

More football teams will start the 2020 season without fans in the stands.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced late Thursday afternoon that fans won't be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field "until further notice" during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was expected that fans wouldn’t be allowed at Eagles games, and now it’s official.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia confirmed on Thursday that hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted until further notice. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 27, 2020

The Eagles aren’t the only team in Pennsylvania shutting down fans attending games. The Pittsburgh Panthers will also have empty stands at home games through at least September, according to Brett McMurphy.

Pitt will not be allowed to have fans at home games in September — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 27, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of football and more teams ban fans from being in the stands. It shouldn’t be surprising at all at this point.

The writing has been on the wall for a long time that fans at football games just isn’t likely for a long time. At the very least, full capacity at 100% is off the table for the season.

As I’ve also said many times before, there’s no consistency with these decisions. Pitt and the Eagles shut it completely down.

Meanwhile, SEC teams and some NFL teams are trying to do everything they can to get people into the stands. Everyone is making it up as they go.

We’ll see how many stadiums actually have fans during the 2020 football season, but I’m not holding my breath for a lot of them to get the job done.