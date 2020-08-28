‘No Thanks’: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Denies Trump’s Offer To Send Federal Aid Amid Riots

Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler rejected President Donald Trump’s offer of federal assistance Friday as Portland enters its 93 night of protests.

The President offered to send federal assistance to protect federal courthouses, according to a tweet from Aug. 22.

Another bad night of Rioting in Portland, Oregon. A small number of Federal troops there to protect courthouse and other Federal property only (great job!). Wanting to be asked by City & State to STOP THE RIOTS. Would bring in National Guard, end problem immediately. ASK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection,” Wheeler’s statement read. (RELATED: Democrats And Their Media Organs Finally Admit The Riots Are Violent)

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

“There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.”

Wheeler’s promise to hold rioters accountable comes as Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced individuals will no longer be charged with interfering with police officers, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, harassment (when classified as a misdemeanor) or rioting unless accompanied by property damage, theft or use of force against someone.

Wheeler goes on to claim individuals have “peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system.”

Since protests began on May 28 following the death of George Floyd, more than a dozen riots have been declared, according to police. Rioters have set fire to the Multnomah County Building, threw fireworks and other objects at police officers and attacked a couple, among other things.

Wheeler’s refusal to accept help also comes after Portland police announced Monday that 35 officers were pulled away from patrol duty due to ongoing riots, leaving some 80 other emergency calls on hold.

Federal agents were sent to Portland in July following riots and unrest. They were removed at the end of the month after Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the president struck a deal.