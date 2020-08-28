Protesters Harass Politicians, RNC Guests Leaving White House After Trump’s Speech

Protesters in Washington D.C. harassed and blocked people trying to leave the White House as the Republican National Convention ended late Thursday night, numerous videos show.

A crowd swarmed and shouted at Sen. Rand Paul and his wife as they left the White House after President Donald Trump closed out the RNC. A police officer escorting the Kentucky Republican appeared to get shoved into Paul.

Protesters collided with a police line at 15th Street and F Street NW, video shows. Around the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, protesters yelled at police officers and a few physical altercations occurred.

Fights are breaking out between officers and the crowd pic.twitter.com/CU2iM4JKgz — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

The protesters asked Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, “what do you think about police killing black people in this country?” while he was leaving the White House, video shows. He replied “anybody murdered is wrong … nobody should be killed,” before trying to part from the crowd, video shows.

Mast, a double-amputee, tried to walk away from the crowd, though protesters followed him chanting “black lives matter,” video shows. (RELATED: DC Protesters Put Trump Effigy Under Guillotine During White House RNC Speech)

Protesters harass congressman @BrianMastFL. He repeatedly says that it is wrong for anyone to be murdered, but the crowd seems to want him to address black people being murdered pic.twitter.com/12YLL4aVbS — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

Outside another gate, protesters confronted a man attempting to leave the White House, video shows.

“Go hide ya fuckin’ pussy” a protester yelled at the gate before the crowd began chanting “George Floyd” and “Breyonna Taylor,” video shows.

Earlier in the night, an elderly man was harassed and knocked to the ground as he tried to walk through the protests.

The protests outside the White House came as the RNC wrapped up its final night with Trump accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.