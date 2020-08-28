Politics

Rand Paul Harassed Outside White House By Protesters After Trump’s RNC Speech

Screen Shot_Twitter_From@FordFischer_Rand Paul

Screen Shot_Twitter_From@FordFischer_Rand Paul

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Font Size:

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was harassed Friday after leaving the White House where President Donald Trump delivered his speech for the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Several videos capture Paul walking down the street while a crowd of protesters swarmed him and his wife. Several police officers surrounded Paul and his wife in an attempt to keep protesters at bay. A police officer appears to have been shoved into Paul, almost knocking him off his feet.

WATCH: 

 

Paul weighed in on the incident shortly after in a tweet, saying he was “attacked” by “an angry mob of over 100.” Paul thanked the D.C. Police Department as well for getting him to safety. (RELATED: Sen. Rand Paul Recalls The First Time He Met Trump During RNC Speech)

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. IT WILL BE UPDATED WHEN MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.