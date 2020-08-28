Rand Paul Harassed Outside White House By Protesters After Trump’s RNC Speech

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was harassed Friday after leaving the White House where President Donald Trump delivered his speech for the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Several videos capture Paul walking down the street while a crowd of protesters swarmed him and his wife. Several police officers surrounded Paul and his wife in an attempt to keep protesters at bay. A police officer appears to have been shoved into Paul, almost knocking him off his feet.

WATCH:

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Paul weighed in on the incident shortly after in a tweet, saying he was “attacked” by “an angry mob of over 100.” Paul thanked the D.C. Police Department as well for getting him to safety. (RELATED: Sen. Rand Paul Recalls The First Time He Met Trump During RNC Speech)

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. IT WILL BE UPDATED WHEN MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.