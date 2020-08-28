REPORT: Auburn Cancels Practice Because Of Coronavirus

The Auburn Tigers reportedly have a coronavirus issue.

According to AL.com, the Tigers canceled their Thursday practice because of a team issue with coronavirus. A team source told AL.com that the team has “several positive” coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the previous rounds of testing, Auburn had been clean of the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Aug 25, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Well, this isn’t what you want to hear at all as we near the end of August. In fact, this is a really bad situation.

We’re about a month away from SEC football games starting. Now, I’m not saying you should panic, but Auburn shutting things down because of coronavirus isn’t a good sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Aug 24, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

Right now, I wouldn’t be overly worried. However, if this situation turns into an outbreak in the locker room, then the Tigers could be toast.

A month might sound like a lot of time, but if we’ve learned anything over the past month, things can change really fast in the world of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Aug 18, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT

Auburn needs to keep the sick players far away from the rest of the team, let them heal up and protect everyone else at all costs. We need college football, and we need a program like Auburn playing.

Get the job done, Gus Malzahn!