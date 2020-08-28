REPORT: Big 10 Football Might Start Thanksgiving Weekend

Big 10 football might be returning in 2020.

According to USA Today, the conference is considering a plan to start a schedule of at least eight games Thanksgiving weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the plan for Thanksgiving weekend fails, the B1G could go back to trying to start football in the fall.

I don’t even know what to believe anymore. At this point, Cowardly Kevin and the Big 10 seem to be changing the plans by the hour during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact they now want to play in November tells me that the Big 10 is very well aware of how badly they screwed up by canceling the fall season.

While I hate spring football for a variety of reasons, if we can have games rolling in November, then it would change everything.

I’d 100% support playing football starting in November. I’d also support a coup against Cowardly Kevin starting immediately, but we can have that conversation at a different time.

I’m just interested to see what the Big 10 finally decides to do. Clearly, momentum is shifting and it’s clear people realize how badly they screwed up. While that’s not a big win, vindication sure feels good.