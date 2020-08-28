Rosie O’Donnell Says She Has ‘Compassion’ For Ellen DeGeneres Amid Reports Of Cold Behavior

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell said she has “compassion” for Ellen DeGeneres amid reports of the TV personality’s cold behavior.

O’Donnell discussed the allegations of a toxic workplace environment on Wednesday’s episode of “Busy Phillips Is Doing Her Best.”

“If you have a daily show, you can’t fake your essence,” O’Donnell said during the podcast, the outlet reported. “That’s why I have compassion for Ellen. I have compassion, even though I hear the stories, and I understand.”

“I think she has some social awkwardness,” she added. “I think from knowing her for so many years, I have my own kind of history with her.”

O’Donnell claimed she never went on DeGeneres’ daytime talk show because she was “terrified” DeGeneres was going to surprise her. (RELATED: ‘The Ellen Show’ Receives Lowest Ratings Amid Reports Of Toxic Work Environment, Sexual Misconduct On Set)

“You know how Ellen surprises everyone? I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scream … scare me, give me a heart attack,” O’Donnell admitted.

As previously reported, DeGeneres was first accused of being “cold and distant” by a beauty YouTuber who appeared on her show in January. Next, DeGeneres was accused of keeping her employees in the dark regarding pay and hours amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, a former security guard for the television host claimed she had been rude during the 2014 Oscars.

Most recently, several unnamed employees made allegations of a toxic workplace environment on set and WarnerMedia opened an investigation.