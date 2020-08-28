Saquon Barkley Says The New York Giants Are Going ‘To Talk About’ Boycotting A Game

The New York Giants are reportedly open to boycotting a game during the 2020 NFL season.

The NHL, MLB and NBA have all had games postponed in protest of police shooting Jacob Blake and other criminal justice issues. The Giants will talk about doing the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Magic players walking off the court after the Bucks boycott Game 5 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/zPcb7NUUbw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

“I can’t really just go and speak on behalf of the whole league, but, for us, that is something that we’re going to talk about within our [social justice] groups, within our team. What’s talked about in players meetings stays in players meetings,” Barkley told the media following practice Thursday when talking about potentially not playing, according to ESPN.

His teammate Sterling Shepard added, “That’s something that we’re going to talk about as a team. I’m not going to comment on that until we do so.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

These boycotts make absolutely zero sense, and the more they happen, the less sense they make. Let’s stick to the facts, and let’s stick to what we know.

Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer, and he later admitted to being armed during the confrontation. In the following days, Kenosha, Wisconsin, burned to the ground and more people died.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Person shot in the head during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Daily Caller’s @RichieMcGinniss rushes in, applies pressure to the wound and carries him to the hospital. The media doesn’t want you to see this, but it’s a war zone. pic.twitter.com/uBhEkTTqFp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2020

What part of this do the Giants specifically want to protest? Was it the shooting of a man who admitted to being armed? Are they protesting the riots?

If athletes are going to become political activists, then they should be grilled on their stances. They shouldn’t be treated any differently than politicians.

So, specifically, what part of the Jacob Blake shooting do the Giants want to boycott a game over?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:13pm PST

Of course, the answer is that they don’t have a great reason. The Wisconsin DOJ report speaks for itself.

We need to stop pretending like athletes are experts on social policy. I’m very supportive of using a platform to speak out on what you believe in, but I’m also a big believer in facts. This isn’t a hill anyone wants to die on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon) on Dec 23, 2019 at 6:01pm PST

We’ll see if the Giants actually do it, but I’m guessing there’s no shot it happens. This is the NFL. It’s not the NBA, and I’ll be shocked if a team sits out.