Off-Duty Security Guard Shot After Trying To Prevent Person From Entering Wawa At Capacity

An off-duty security guard was shot Friday morning at a Philadelphia Wawa after an altercation regarding social distancing, according to local police.

Khalil Patterson, 25, was shot in the chest at about 4:45 am by an unidentified suspect, WPVI reports. The suspect, according to police, was told by a Wawa staff member that he must wait to enter the store because it was at full capacity. When Patterson tried to help explain the situation to the suspect, their exchange turned into a physical altercation. Police found one bullet at the scene. (RELATED: Elderly Man Assaulted By Protesters Outside Of White House)

The suspect has been described by police as a thin male with dark hair wearing a white shirt.

“I’m sure when detectives view the [security] video at other angles, they’ll be able to get a better description because there are several angles inside the store,” Scott Small, Philadelphia police chief inspector, told WPVI.

#UPDATE: here’s the description of the suspect. 25 year old victim is in the hospital in critical condition. @6abc https://t.co/frQcNF0DwH pic.twitter.com/OnjLn5DgR6 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) August 28, 2020

Authorities claim Patterson works as a security guard at a local club. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in critical condition. His family described him as a loving father who never hesitates to help others, WPVI reported.