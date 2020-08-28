This Pennsylvania University Will Go Online Nearly Two Weeks After Starting Classes

Bloomsburg University is set to go online Monday after a spike in COVID cases, ABC6 News reported Friday.

The university announced its decision Thursday after seeing a rise of virus cases. Exceptions can also be granted “on a case by case basis,” such as labs, the campus announcement stated and they will be monitored.

A quarter of classes were in-person, Director of Communications/Media Relations Tom McGuire told the Daily Caller News Foundation and confirmed classes began Aug. 17. (RELATED: Notre Dame Sees Coronavirus Spike Following Off Campus Party)

“This decision was made after consultation with my leadership team, members of our Council of Trustees, and the Office of the Chancellor,” Bloomsburg University President Bashar W. Hanna said, according to the campus announcement.

“With care and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, their families, and our neighbors in the Town of Bloomsburg, it is clear that we must make this transition and modify our on-campus operations to protect our community from the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Hanna continued.

Effective Monday, Aug. 31, we will shift all instruction to remote learning for all courses in progress. A determination regarding classes scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7, will be made no later than Monday, Sept. 21 ➡ https://t.co/dVMKiysOAZ pic.twitter.com/FLapqTVcGt — Bloomsburg University (@BloomsburgU) August 27, 2020

The school’s COVID-19 precautions were made in line “with County and PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines,” McGuire told the DCNF.

Everyone must wear a mask inside the school’s buildings as well as public spaces and shared spaces, according to the school’s COVID-19 plans. Social distancing and mask-wearing is being enforced on and off campus.

Colleges and universities across the U.S. have been taking cautionary measures to prevent the virus’ spread. Two fraternities at Penn State University were suspended for failing to comply with the school’s virus protocols, according to press releases.

“It is plausible that the large social gatherings by students contributed to the increase in positive cases, but we have no data to confirm it. That’s why President Hanna has been urging students to be responsible citizens and to avoid large gatherings, properly social distance, practice good hygiene and to mask up while off-campus,” McGuire told the DCNF.

“The Town of Bloomsburg police handle enforcement of the laws and ordinances of the town,” McGuire continued.

