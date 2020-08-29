Bartend Like A Pro Thanks To These Expert Led Courses, Now Just $20 Bucks!

Whether you’re wondering what dish to pair your favorite cabernet with or have always wondered how to brew your own beer, The Complete Wine, Home Brew, & Mixology Bundle has something for any alcohol enthusiast out there! But unlike other pricey bartending classes, these expert-led courses cost just $20 bucks.

Wine Pairing

You love a good glass of wine, but if you don’t know what to pair it with, you could be missing out on some serious deliciousness. But after completing the 46 lessons in this state-of-the-art wine-pairing course, you’ll be well on your way to sommelier status.

Throughout the course, you’ll learn the subtle yet important differences between the most popular wine blends, including but not limited to sweet whites, rich whites, light reds, and more. You’ll learn how to really taste wine, picking apart the different flavors and notes that can enhance some of your favorite dishes. You’ll even learn the correct way to pour these kinds of wines and master general wine etiquette.

“This course is a great way to easily get more educated and familiar with common wine and food pairings!! It will help you understand how to pair wine with food, and how to get the most out of every experience.” – Landin Murphy

How to Make Your Own Beer

Just because you can’t make it to the brewery doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy unique, multi-faceted brews. In fact, you can create them right at home thanks to these beer-making courses. With 5 hours of helpful content and over 30 easy-to-follow lessons, you’ll learn everything there is to know about making your own brew.

Before you start brewing, you’ll become familiar with the background of different types of beers, giving you a new appreciation for your favorite ales, stouts, and ciders. You’ll then learn more about the process of creating your own brew and discover the benefits of making it yourself. From the ideal home equipment and setup to the step-by-step process of brewing different kinds of beer, these classes cover it all.

“Every process in Brewing Beer was very detailed introduced in this course. Love it so much!” – Hayden

Professional Bartending Basics

Whether you aspire to become a professional bartender or simply want to impress your friends with fancy cocktails on Saturday nights, these 29 bartending lessons cover just about everything. Complimented by 4 hours of helpful content, this course will show you the ins and outs of what it means to be a bartender from what tools you should have behind the bar to how to make those fancy drinks you only order at high-end bars.

Jam-packed with over 125 cocktail recipes, you’ll acquire an incredible drink repertoire, ranging from lemon drops and margaritas to mojitos and Moscow mules. You’ll also learn all about the different types of garnishes, pours, and liquors, elevating your mixing skills to a whole new level.

“This class was great. I loved the combination of explanations and then video follow-up, which allowed me to grasp the concept of what was being discussed.” – Cecile Anthony-Bryan

American Whiskey for All

Whiskey is one of the most multi-faceted forms of alcohol out there — to know it is to love it. But it takes some practice learning to distinguish the different flavor notes in the many different types of whiskey, and these 30 lessons will show you how, and then some.

You’ll get an incredible history lesson in bourbon and other American whiskeys, along with the unique ways they were developed. After just a few courses, you’ll know exactly how to distinguish where different whiskeys come, with nothing more than a single taste. From learning when to drink it to the best storing techniques, there’s a lot to learn about this American favorite.

“Nice overall presentation. Some history and technical aspects are gone over to help the viewer begin to evaluate the process of experiencing the beverage.” – John

