Chadwick Boseman Dies At The Age Of 43 After Battling Cancer

Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43.

Boseman's family announced late Friday night that the Hollywood superstar died after battling colon cancer.

You can read the statement below.

I’m not going to lie. It hit me hard when I found out Boseman had died late Friday night. The man was a titan in Hollywood.

We’re talking about the man who starred in “Black Panther.” We’re talking about one of the most talented actors to hit Hollywood in a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Jan 10, 2019 at 4:06pm PST

At the age of 43, Boseman passed onto the other side after fighting a battle with cancer, which nobody seemed to know about.

People like Boseman aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 43. An elderly person dying is sad, but expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Jun 5, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

Dying at the age of 43 is nothing short of absolutely tragic. I can’t imagine the pain his family must be feeling right now.

As a fan of his movies, it feels like the world was just robbed of a generational talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Jun 26, 2020 at 7:33pm PDT

My dad battled cancer and I have a lot of thoughts that I won’t get into here. All I’ll say is the sickness can be brutal, and the world lost a legend because of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with Boseman’s family and friends. This one hits hard.