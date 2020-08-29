College Football Returns Saturday Night When Austin Peay Plays Central Arkansas

Ladies and gentlemen, college football has returned in America.

Tonight, FCS teams Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will take the field to play at 9:00 p.m. EST, and the game will be on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the best efforts of all the clowns in the media trying to cancel football, we’re officially back as of this night.

I know it’s only FCS football, but I honestly don’t care. At this point, I’m so desperate for football that I’d watch the lingerie league.

FCS football is no joke. It’s a level down from the FBS, which returns Thursday. If you’re not watching tonight, then you’re just not a real fan.

It’s been a long war and it’s been a tough war against coronavirus. We’ve been told over and over again that football just can’t happen, and Cowardly Kevin and the Big 10 did cancel.

However, football will finally return later tonight. How dumb does the Big 10 look right now? We can’t have football, but Austin Peay and Central Arkansas can play. Nice job, Kevin!

Anyways, put some beer on ice and make sure your TV is ready to rock and roll. We’re in for a fun time tonight.