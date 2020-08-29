Get Out Knots With This Vibrating Massage Ball That’s 40% Off

If you’re struggling to work off that “quarantine-15” (or 25), you’re definitely not alone. But with those long runs and fitness routines comes aching, swollen muscles that never seem to get relief. And since you can’t run to the masseuse that easily these days, perhaps it’s time to take things into your own hands.

If your muscles are feeling a little sore or tight these days, this vibrating peanut massage ball can give you just the kind of soothing relief you need. That’s because its unique “peanut” design features 2 vibrating spheres that target pressure and the point of contact, giving you a deep, powerful massage. After just mere minutes, you’ll notice a release in tightness and pressure, helping you to heal from soreness and potentially prevent future injury.

Whether you need a more intense massage or soft, gentle movements, the vibrating peanut massage ball has four different intensity levels to choose from, depending on your comfort level. It also boasts a professional-grade 4-speed motor designed specifically for pinpoint, deep tissue massage, perfect for relieving tension in your fascia, muscles, ligaments, or tendons.

And unlike other vibrating massage tools out there, this unique gadget can be used however which way you like. Whether that means using it while laying on the couch or pressing it up against the wall, the vibrating peanut massage ball gives powerful muscle relief specific to your needs. And since its battery runs for hours between charges, you never have to worry about plugging it in as you take it around with you.

With an impressive 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, more and more people are turning to the vibrating peanut massage ball for professional-grade pain relief. From nagging lower back pain to tight glutes, this thing works on it all! But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at what people are saying about it online!

“The shape of the massager is ideally suited to working the legs, arms, and back muscles. I am very happy with the purchase!” – Brian B.

“This is perfect to wedge behind me or have someone use on me for my back pain. I like that I could easily alternate this with a heating pad.” – Sarah P.

“Received my massager yesterday and put it to immediate use after a long day at work. You will not believe just how powerful this little massager is. It has four different settings and each one does its job very well. I placed it on every sore part of my body and let it do its magic. You will not be disappointed!” – Jesse M.

Right now, you can snag your very own vibrating peanut massage ball for over 40% off at just $56.99!

