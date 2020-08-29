‘You Simply Do Not Care About Us’: Neighbors Allegedly Write Letter Singling Out Neighbor For Trump Yard Sign

Fox News contributor Guy Benson on Saturday posted a letter allegedly given to a friend’s neighbor because they “have a Trump sign in their yard.”

“Thank you for proudly and prominently displaying your signs of political support! These symbols make it impossible for us to ignore how you truly feel about us as your neighbors,” said the handwritten note, which was signed “your neighbors who dare to be different.”

A friend texts me this letter. It was left on their neighbor’s home because they have a Trump sign in their yard. The bad people here are those who wrote/approved this trash. The author(s) should look at themselves ???? pic.twitter.com/uhSXbCxMgm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 29, 2020

The letter continued, “They make abundantly clear to those of us who are women, people of color, immigrants and those who may worship or love differently than you that you simply do not care about us at all.” (RELATED: College Student Tweets Plundering Of Trump Yard Sign, Promptly Gets Stalked)

The neighbors asserted that their neighbor isn’t capable of compassion because of the Trump sign in their yard.

“We know that in our times of need, if we are scared or hurting, we cannot turn to you for help because you hold no charity or grace in your heart for us,” the letter continued.

They went on to quote the Declaration of Independence and accuse their neighbor of intolerance.

You make it clear by these signs that you neither respect us as humans nor believe we are entitled to equal protections and rights under the laws of this great country. You do not believe that we deserve life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness, that we are not really Americans to you, simply because we may not look like you or share your beliefs. So again, thank you for showing us the prejudice and hate that truly fills your heart and telling us so proudly that although you may be our neighbor, we are not equally yours.

Then they closed with a “p.s.” questioning the religiosity of their neighbor. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Rants About Trump Supporters On Twitter — ‘Afraid For Myself And My Children’)

“P.S. If you believe yourself to be a Christian (which we assume is also likely) thank you for further proving that you do not hold true Christian values or follow the teaching of Christ, who preached love and acceptance for all your neighbors. We sure hope you enjoy the heat!”

Benson responded to the note in a tweet, saying, “The bad people here are those who wrote/approved this trash. The author(s) should look at themselves.”

Trump-Pence 2020 campaign senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp was appalled by the note.

Very disturbing and shows the intolerance and moral judgment of the left. We live in a free America and we will not be silenced! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GF3Ld2Vl0e — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 29, 2020

“Very disturbing and shows the intolerance and moral judgment of the left. We live in a free America and we will not be silenced!” she wrote. (RELATED: Trump Voters ‘Fear Hostility’ From Democrats In Wealthy DC Suburbs)

Benson posted an update on Saturday afternoon to the letter on his social media that the pro-Trump neighbor with a yard sign was also the first in her family to be born in America from a legal immigrant Mexican family.