Man Uses A Paper Bag As A Mask In Hilarious Video

One man had to use a paper bag as a mask in a video making the rounds online.

In a video posted by Old Row, a man threw on a brown paper bag when in a small convenience store instead of wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the hilarious video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Folks, if you don’t find that funny, then you just don’t have a sense of humor. It’s that simple. That’s a damn funny video. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The best part is that the guy took the time to not just put on a brown paper bag over his face instead of wearing a mask, but he also put on a hat. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The hat is truly the best part. The bag by itself wasn’t good enough. He had to go ahead and throw on a hat to put on the finishing touches. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

We could all use a few more laughs during this time in America. There’s a lot of darkness out there, and it’s okay to laugh.

I would say that this is the definition of laugh-out-loud funny. Props to this guy for giving us something to chuckle about.

If I ever see someone like this out in public, you best believe I’m snapping a picture.