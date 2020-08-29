REPORT: Only Three Big 10 University Presidents Supported Playing Football As Scheduled

Very few Big 10 presidents reportedly supported playing football as scheduled.

According to Omaha.com, only three university presidents supported the Big 10 starting football Labor Day weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The schools that supported playing football as scheduled were Ohio State, Northwestern and Iowa. Now, there’s debate about whether or not the Big 10 should play starting Thanksgiving weekend.

Source: Big Ten starting around Thanksgiving would potentially allow the league to play 10 games plus one, as opposed to 8 games plus one later in January. This is all VERY early in *discussion* phase. Expect presidents and TV partners to have a significant say. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020

Sources: Some Big Ten coaches have been persistent in trying to get the Big Ten to change its mind and get back to a traditional schedule. It has been made clear that is not happening. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 28, 2020

This situation with the Big 10 is honestly unbelievable. What an absolute circus for the conference. We need to be playing football, and we need to be playing it right now.

We don’t need to wait until Thanksgiving or 2021. We need to be playing football immediately.

Any university president who stands in the way of football happening should be removed from their position of power immediately.

They should be marched out of the offices, fired and replaced with people who support football happening. It’s disgraceful that only three presidents supported playing in early September.

As a Wisconsin man, I am irate, and I know that I’m not alone.

Play football, and play it right now. The cowardice of the Big 10 is despicable, and it needs to end.