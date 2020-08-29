Editorial

REPORT: Only Three Big 10 University Presidents Supported Playing Football As Scheduled

(Leon Halip/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Very few Big 10 presidents reportedly supported playing football as scheduled.

According to Omaha.com, only three university presidents supported the Big 10 starting football Labor Day weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The schools that supported playing football as scheduled were Ohio State, Northwestern and Iowa. Now, there’s debate about whether or not the Big 10 should play starting Thanksgiving weekend.

This situation with the Big 10 is honestly unbelievable. What an absolute circus for the conference. We need to be playing football, and we need to be playing it right now.

We don’t need to wait until Thanksgiving or 2021. We need to be playing football immediately.

Any university president who stands in the way of football happening should be removed from their position of power immediately.

 

They should be marched out of the offices, fired and replaced with people who support football happening. It’s disgraceful that only three presidents supported playing in early September.

As a Wisconsin man, I am irate, and I know that I’m not alone.

 

Play football, and play it right now. The cowardice of the Big 10 is despicable, and it needs to end.