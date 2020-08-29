‘Jesus Can Change All Of This’: Skillet Frontman John Cooper Speaks Out From Kenosha

Skillet frontman John Cooper said Saturday that he’s watched his town almost literally go up in flames over the last week.

Cooper, who adds vocals and lead guitar to the Christian rock band, appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss what was happening in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the aftermath of Jacob Blake’s shooting at the hands of police. (RELATED: ‘We Would Not Be Here Today’: Rand Paul Credits Police With Saving His Life After Attack In Washington)

WATCH:

“It’s strange because you see this stuff on the news on Portland or Seattle or New York City, Chicago. You see it and you think it can never happen in your town of Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Cooper began, saying that Kenosha was a small town, a great place for families. “People love each other. It is not a hateful place. It’s not a racist place. The only time it gets angry is when the Packers play the Bears, then it’s on. But other than that, it’s a great town.”

Cooper went on to say that things had gotten quite a bit quieter following the arrival of the National Guard, something for which he was grateful.

Host Pete Hegseth concluded by asking whether Cooper was prepared to defend his family and property if it came to that, and Cooper said that he was — but that he hoped it wouldn’t come to that.

“It’s a horrible thing. I should be out playing concerts rocking the free world, and instead I’m hunkered down praying for the very people that I might have to hurt that night,” Cooper explained. “And that’s something that Americans shouldn’t have to deal with. I don’t want to hurt anybody. I’m praying for safety. I’m praying for them. Praying for their souls. I’m praying for racial justice. I want all those things. But you can’t come and threaten people’s family in America.”

Hegseth moved to end the segment, but Cooper asked for a moment to say just one more thing.

“Real quick, we had an amazing prayer meeting. 14 pastors — black, white, red, brown — everyone came together because we believe there is one hope, and it’s not a president it’s the hope in Jesus Christ that gives you a brand new heart to love people that don’t always love you back. And Jesus can change all of this. He can bring peace,” Cooper said.