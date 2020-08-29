The Comfy Piece Of Furniture You Never Knew You Needed

Are you looking for the perfect room accessory that makes every room infinitely more comfortable and enjoyable to be in? Well, look no further because we’ve done our research already and this Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair is the perfect accessory you never knew you needed! This Amazon Prime ready product is genuinely the softest piece of furniture that brings every room together and will make your body feel weightless and rested. Not only is this Amazon product perfect for all ages, but it is also the perfect fit for a living room, game room, or even dorm room! With infinite applications for unparalleled comfort, this bean bag chair is something you should definitely hear more about!

(Photo via Amazon)

The Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair is hard to find but can be yours for under $170 for a limited time

The Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair is designed to support 2 toddlers, 2 kids, a parent and child, or a single man or woman; thus making this the perfect piece of furniture for the family or for a child going away to college! Another key feature is that these Sofa Sacks are built to last from a furniture grade memory foam blend that lasts longer and delivers more comfort than your average bean bag chair. Personally, I couldn’t imagine a better set up for binging a Netflix Original Series while cuddling up with a loved one or a bag of popcorn. Seriously, this Sofa Sack is worth the purchase!

(Photo via Amazon) Need more convincing? Let’s check out what Amazon customers are saying about their purchase of this incredible Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair One Amazon customer gave a remarkable review of the Sofa Sack saying, “It was a little though to get out of the tape but I understand why it was packaged that way. Pretty neat how they got something so huge down to such a little size. But OMG was I happy? Heck yes!! Is it really that big? Oh yeah!! We flop on it, fall on it. Leap from bed to it. And sleep on it. Two 10 yr olds slept all night together on it and woke up saying how good they slept. It swallows my 5 yr old lol. Love love love it. Definitely worth the money. As soon as I can afford another I will buy again. Hope they Stay $99!!!! BTW: I lay a sheet on it to keep it drool free and also sweat free as it is soft suede which can cause a bit of overheating in some people”

Another customer felt that the product was incredible but was willing to be a little more critical of its features, “It’s much bigger than expected. I’m a 5’7 woman 145lbs and it can still hold another smaller adult or kid. The color is true to dark Grey. Instructions say it takes days to fluff. But if you roll it continuously it’ll fluff in less than a day. I truly love how nice and well built the outer material is. Thick fabric and very soft. My only complaint is that it doesn’t have enough stuffing so I sink in it way too much and almost to the bottom. This makes it uncomfortable and when I try to move in a different position I really can’t because I’m sunk too far in. I end up having to get up and roll it around to fluff it up again. This thing has a lot of good potential. I’ll end having to get more memory foam pieces to add inside and see if that helps.”

Interested in seeing more? Click the following link to be taken directly to the Amazon product: Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair . Make sure to get yours today!