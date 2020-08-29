The Perfect Quarantine Gift For Your Kids Is Now On Sale

Let’s be honest, COVID-19 has made life a lot more difficult and significantly less entertaining. With you and your family stuck at home for several months now, I’m sure things have becoming a little more monotonous. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been searching for the perfect family gift that would excite the family with a brand new activity. Well, look no further because I’ve already found the perfect gift for you and the family to enjoy together. Ladies and gentlemen, please check out the Gskyer Astronomical Telescope. Now, a telescope might not seem like the most glamourous gift to “wow” your family but think about this: When is the last time you used a telescope? It has probably been awhile, and maybe members of your family never have used one before. What also makes this a great gift, is that its a great bonding experience to have with your family looking at the stars andnaming constelations. It’s easy enough to enjoy, yet hard enough to be a challenge to master.

(Photo via Amazon)

Take 70% off one of the highest rated telescopes on the market and enjoy a great new activity together as a family

Now, Gskyer Astronomical Telescope features an incredible high quality optic glass lens that helps to create stunning images and, more improtantly, protect your eyes. The telescope also comes with three replaceable eyepieces (24X, 60X, 120X) and one 3X barlow lens. Having a variety of lenses, helps you find the perfect magnification you’d like to view the telescope through in order to get the perfect image. Last, the telescope also comes with an adjustable tripod that allows for many viewing positions. The height of this aluminum tripod can be adjusted from about 31.5 inches to 49 inches.

(Photo via Amazon)

Need some more convincing? Feel free to check out the following reviews of Amazon customers who’ve already purchased this incredible telescope:

One customer bought the telescope to enjoy with her kids, “The kids were bugging me to get a telescope and this one happened to show up on my suggestions so, why not. Came in a big box with good phoam padding on the inside. Cannot tell about the assembly myself but seems to be very easy to put together because by the time I made it home from work my 12yr old had it together already and seems to be working. So far we have looked at the moon and some stars, we dont know what we are pointing at yet, but we’ll learn eventually. That’s the idea of getting a telescope. The build feels strong and durable. Stron stand legs, metal scope, the lenses look like good quality lenses and the image is clear, what else what you ask for. The next step is to figure out how to take pics with my phone to show. The scope is worth every penny and it’s easy to store in a closet when not in use. If it wasn’t for my dog I would leave it in the living room since it looks great.”

Another customer who had little experience with telescopes said the following, “I bought this for my son for his birthday. I have no clue about telescopes so I was a little nervous to try to put this thing together and use it. It was easy to set up, even for a newbie like me. My son loves it! He was checking out the sky and could see a lot of different things. It’s such a great educational tool! I’d highly recommend this telescope, especially for beginners. This would also make a great gift!”

Make sure to grab yours today at the following link: Gskyer Astronomical Telescope!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?