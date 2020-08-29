President Trump Visits Louisiana, Texas In Aftermath Of Hurricane Laura

President Donald Trump visited Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to receive status updates on the damage and response efforts after Hurricane Laura swept through the states.

Trump met with both Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The storm hit both their states earlier this week, though state officials and experts say the damage was less than a storm of Laura’s caliber could have caused. Just prior to landfall, Laura was a Category 5 storm with winds up to 180 mph, but it dropped to a Category 4 with winds of 140 mph as it hit the U.S., according to Trump. The path of the storm also prevented some expected damage.

Officials from both states praised the federal government’s response to the storm, saying FEMA was approving each of their disaster relief requests. (RELATED: Meteorologists Predict A High Number Of Major Hurricanes In 2020)

I always find that Before/After pictures can really put things into perspective. #Laura and its destructive winds leaving this building in Lake Charles, LA basically window free! pic.twitter.com/ZFuFdweCLb — Alex Wallace (@TWCAlexWallace) August 27, 2020

Laura made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Thursday, but both states were well prepared. (RELATED: Hurricane Season Could Get So Bad They Might Run Of Names)

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who was present at Trump’s Texas briefing, said Congress has already passed $3.8 billion for fund relief efforts and to rebuild destroyed infrastructure.

The current death toll for both Texas and Louisiana sits at 16, according to the Associated Press.