‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Draws 7.6 Million Viewers

The updated TV ratings for the “Yellowstone” season three finale are in, and they’re huge.

According to Deadline, the updated ratings for the finale show that “The World is Purple” had 7.6 million viewers on the Paramount Network. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

The initial ratings were north of five million viewers. It’s the most watched episode of cable television in 2020.

Do we think America loves “Yellowstone” or do we think America loves the Kevin Costner hit show? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

“Yellowstone” is without a doubt the best show on TV, and the season three finale gave fans the greatest cliffhanger I’ve ever seen.

Who is alive? Who is dead? What the hell happened to the Duttons? Literally nobody knows anything at this point, and now we wait for season four.

I also love the fact that “Yellowstone” gets such huge ratings. It’s a reminder that America loves shows about family, loyalty and protecting what is yours at all costs.

Now, we settle in and wait for season four, which should arrive summer 2021. It’s going to be a long wait, but it gives us plenty of time to debate the ending of season three!

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the finale! I can’t wait to hear your theories.