The Chicago Bears Won’t Announce Who Is The Starting Quarterback Before Week 1

The Chicago Bears have no plans of announcing a starting quarterback prior to week one.

According to ProFootballTalk, head coach Matt Nagy said he won’t announce the team’s starting quarterback before the Bears play the Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The battle is between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles.

When the Bears acquired Nick Foles, I thought he would 100% be the starting quarterback. Now, I’m not so sure, and I’m a little hesitant.

Will it be Foles or Trubisky? At this point, I’m not sure that I’m confident in picking either.

Here’s what I do know for sure. If Trubisky doesn’t win the starting job, then his time in Chicago is over.

They took him with the second overall pick, and the young QB has been trending towards being a bust. If he doesn’t start this season, then the Bears are signaling that they’re moving on without him.

If he does beat out Foles, which is very possible, then we’re off to the races on his future. Either way, it’s going to be a ton of fun to watch unfold.