LeBron James Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Generational’ Athlete

LeBron James recently had some delusional praise for Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick kicked off national anthem protests back in 2016 when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers, and now the issue has spread to the NBA. Apparently, the three-time NBA champion and Lakers star thinks that’s not a bad thing! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We know what Kap stand for, kneeled for…I just want to thank him for falling on the sword for the better of all of us as athletes…He’s another one of those athletes that’s generational,” James said when discussing Kaepernick, according to ESPN.

LeBron James thanked Colin Kaepernick for all he’s done to amplify the voices of athletes. pic.twitter.com/A88l2btt3T — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2020

A “generational” athlete? Is LeBron kidding? That’s such a ridiculous thing to say that it’s almost hard to believe it’s real.

If Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady had taken a knee, they’d still be in the NFL. Why? Because their talents outweigh their distractions and baggage.

The same just isn’t true with Kaepernick.

Also, let’s not forget Kaepernick’s lengthy record of doing dumb stuff. Kaepernick wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, and praised Fidel Castro.

He’s 100% not a hero by any metric or measurement.

Which part did LeBron like the most? Was it the Castro praise? The pig socks? Let’s drill into the specifics. If LeBron wants to praise Colin Kaepernick, then let’s be specific.

Of course, that’ll never happen because facts don’t actually matter when it comes to the NBA.

I can’t wait to see what the clown show that is the NBA does next!