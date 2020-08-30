North Carolina State’s football team is cleared to start practicing again.

The Wolfpack suspended athletic activities a few days back because of coronavirus, but the issues are behind them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The program announced that athletic activities are cleared to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

An update from Director of Athletics @BooCorrigan on resumption of activities: pic.twitter.com/pOuuQL3fET — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 28, 2020

This is exactly what we need right now. This is music to my ears. We need every single football team practicing and preparing to play.

Yes, we have to be safe about it, but we can’t live in fear. The season is slated to start very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC State Wolfpack Football (@packfootball) on Aug 19, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

NCSU is an ACC program, and the ACC is full steam ahead on playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The last thing we need is a team dropping out right before the season.

We need teams balling out and preparing to do battle on the gridiron. We don’t need them living in fear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC State Wolfpack Football (@packfootball) on Aug 17, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

NCSU is back to practicing and that’s a win for football fans everywhere.