North Carolina State’s Football Team Is Cleared To Start Practicing Again

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 09: Devin Leary #13 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack calls a play against the Clemson Tigers during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
North Carolina State’s football team is cleared to start practicing again.

The Wolfpack suspended athletic activities a few days back because of coronavirus, but the issues are behind them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The program announced that athletic activities are cleared to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is exactly what we need right now. This is music to my ears. We need every single football team practicing and preparing to play.

Yes, we have to be safe about it, but we can’t live in fear. The season is slated to start very soon.

 

NCSU is an ACC program, and the ACC is full steam ahead on playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The last thing we need is a team dropping out right before the season.

We need teams balling out and preparing to do battle on the gridiron. We don’t need them living in fear.

 

NCSU is back to practicing and that’s a win for football fans everywhere.