NYPD Searches For Suspect In Attempted Rape At Manhattan Subway Station In Broad Daylight

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man caught on video allegedly attempting to rape a woman at a Manhattan subway station, numerous sources reported.

A woman was grabbed from behind at around 11 a.m. Saturday while waiting for a train on the subway platform at the Lexington Av-63 Street station, the NYPD said according to NBC New York.

We’re seeking the public’s help finding this man, wanted for attempted rape after this brazen and brutal sexual assault yesterday at the 63rd St / Lexington Ave station- Please call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS with any information on his identity or if you witnessed this assault pic.twitter.com/MYbnW62GKS — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

After grabbing the woman, the man threw her down and got on top of her. A crowd of bystanders noticed what was happening, and the suspect ran off. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries.

This is an additional photo of the suspect- If you were one of the witnesses who stepped in and saved the victim from further harm, we’d like to hear from you- You can DM @NYPDTips (for Spanish, call 888-57-PISTA)- and please call 911 immediately if you spot him pic.twitter.com/kmlMSSs1Wv — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

“This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system,” Abbey Collins, a spokesperson for the MTA, said according to NBC. “The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The suspect is clearly seen on the video captured by a bystander. He was wearing sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt and dark cargo pants. (RELATED: REPORT: There Were 15 Shootings In 15 Hours In New York City)

New York has experienced a violent crime surge. In June, shootings in New York City increased by 130%, murders increased by 30% and burglaries were up 118%, NYPD crime statistics showed.