NYPD Searches For Suspect In Attempted Rape At Manhattan Subway Station In Broad Daylight

Twitter/Screenshot/NYPD

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man caught on video allegedly attempting to rape a woman at a Manhattan subway station, numerous sources reported.

A woman was grabbed from behind at around 11 a.m. Saturday while waiting for a train on the subway platform at the Lexington Av-63 Street station, the NYPD said according to NBC New York.

After grabbing the woman, the man threw her down and got on top of her. A crowd of bystanders noticed what was happening, and the suspect ran off. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries. 

“This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system,” Abbey Collins, a spokesperson for the MTA, said according to NBC. “The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The suspect is clearly seen on the video captured by a bystander. He was wearing sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt and dark cargo pants. (RELATED: REPORT: There Were 15 Shootings In 15 Hours In New York City)

New York has experienced a violent crime surge. In June, shootings in New York City increased by 130%, murders increased by 30% and burglaries were up 118%, NYPD crime statistics showed.