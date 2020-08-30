Ohio State Football Player Haskell Garrett Shot In The Face

Ohio State football player Haskell Garrett has been shot.

According to ESPN, Garrett was shot in the face early Sunday morning in Columbus. Police say he was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The gunshot wound was a “through-and-through” shot through his cheek. Police have not identified a suspect at this time and Garrett is reportedly in stable condition.

Obviously, this is a wild situation and our thoughts and prayers are with Garrett. You never want to wake up to this kind of news.

People aren’t supposed to be getting shot, especially college football players in the prime of their lives.

Luckily, it sounds like Garrett is going to be okay. He should consider himself very lucky that the bullet was just a through and through on his cheek.

A few inches in a different direction on his head, and he might not be alive anymore. It’s a very scary situation to say the least.

Hopefully, the police find whoever is responsible for the shooting and they’re brought to justice. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed the Ohio State defensive tackle is able to bounce back in a big way.