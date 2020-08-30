Ohio State QB Justin Fields Attends Georgia Scrimmage

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields recently attended a Georgia football scrimmage.

According to 247Sports, Fields attended a Saturday scrimmage by his former team, and you can guarantee the transfer rumors will start spinning up! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star dual-threat QB previously played for the Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State and becoming a superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Let me go ahead and kill all the rumors right now about Justin Fields before any Georgia fans get their hopes too high.

Fields is 100% not transferring back to Georgia. Yes, the Big 10 canceled football and Ohio State isn’t playing this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

It still doesn’t matter. Fields could not play a snap of football until the NFL draft, and he’s still going to be one of the first players taken.

He has literally nothing to gain by transferring back to Georgia right before the season starts. It’s a fun thing to speculate about, but it’s not happening.

Under no circumstances is Fields playing anywhere other than OSU. Let’s just keep real. Fields is going to the NFL, he’ll be a top pick and he’s not transferring anywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Dec 12, 2018 at 10:17am PST

Anyone who thinks differently is living in a fantasyland.