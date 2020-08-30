One Person Shot Dead In Portland After Clash Between Pro-Trump Caravan And BLM Counter-Protesters

A man was shot dead in Portland after members of a pro-Trump caravan and Black Lives Matter counter-protesters clashed Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of SW 3rd and Alder as the pro-Trump caravan was making its way through town, KATU’s Megan Allison reported.

Portland Police tell us they are in the early stages of a homicide investigation at SW 3rd and Alder. Officers tell us one person is dead after a shooting. They expect to release more information from here. pic.twitter.com/PiW71rZDJY — Megan Allison (@mallisonKATU) August 30, 2020

Video posted to Twitter showed someone collapsing to the ground and being helped by others after gunfire erupted.

A man has been shot in downtown Portland. Ambulance and police are attending. pic.twitter.com/lKjPO2bbLK — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

Here is video recorded from a distance of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/wtxItCDMay — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

The victim, a white man, was wearing a hat with the insignia of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, an Associated Press freelance photographer reported.

Portland police are currently asking for help in the ongoing investigation.

“Homicide detectives are aware of videos circulating on social media that show the shooting,” the department wrote in a statement. “It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting. If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.”

“It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in the statement. “If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.” (RELATED: ‘The Most Terrifying Moment Of My Entire Life’: Kelley Paul Describes Her And Rand Paul’s Encounter With Protesters)

Police have not yet released information on the individual who was fatally shot.

Riots and demonstrations have embroiled Portland nightly for almost three straight months since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.