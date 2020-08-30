Todd McShay Ranks Trevor Lawrence As The Top Prospect In The 2021 NFL Draft

Todd McShay thinks Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the 2021 NFL draft.

The NFL draft expert recently released his rankings for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Clemson quarterback was sitting at the top.

Ever since Lawrence arrived at Clemson to play for Dabo Swinney, I’ve said that the young man is the best NFL prospect at quarterback that I’ve ever seen.

His physical skill set is damn near superhuman. He’s not simply a quarterback. He looks like he was engineered in a lab.

He has a howitzer attached to the right side of his body, and launches footballs downfield with seemingly no effort at all.

Quarterbacks like him come around once a decade and sometimes longer. He’s the most hyped NFL prospect since Peyton Manning came out of Tennessee.

I’m a huge Trevor Lawrence guy, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL. I have no doubt that he’s going to be a hell of a pro once his college career comes to an end.