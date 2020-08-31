Tweet Announcing Chadwick Boseman’s Death Is Most Liked In Twitter History

The tweet announcing Chadwick Boseman’s death is the most liked tweet in Twitter history.

Boseman's death was announced late Friday night on his official account. The Hollywood star passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

It’s been liked 7.3 million times, which is a record for the social media platform.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

I still can’t believe Boseman is dead. It’s truly stunning to me. He fought cancer for years in private and passed to the other side at the age of 43.

People aren’t supposed to be dying that young. They’re just not. An elderly person dying is sad. A superstar dying in their 40s is tragic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Nov 29, 2019 at 2:54pm PST

The fact the tweet is the most liked tweet in Twitter history is also a testament to Boseman’s insane popularity.

He wasn’t just one of the greatest actors in my lifetime, but he was a genuinely good guy. The world needs to celebrate people like that.

Some deaths just hit differently. They send shockwaves through the soul of the country. That’s the category I’d put Boseman in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Jul 30, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT

Luckily, Boseman will be remembered for a very long time. He left behind a ton of great work that will continue to be celebrated for years and years to come.

It was an honor to watch him dominate Hollywood at the height of his career, and there’s no doubt that he’ll be missed.