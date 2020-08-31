Woman Melts Down With A Bizarre Rant About Bowling Etiquette In Viral Video

One woman has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted Sunday by @EnemyAJ13O, a woman at a bowling alley unloaded on a guy about his improper bowling etiquette, accused him of threatening her and much more.

Watch the video, which has been viewed more than 5.5 million times already, below.

this is the youngest Karen I ever seen pic.twitter.com/BRwFUELVLL — AJ???? (@EnemyAJ13O) August 30, 2020

I'm seriously so confused by what I just watched. Who the hell has a meltdown in a bowling alley? Aren't bowling alleys supposed to be chill?

Aren't they supposed to be places where everyone relaxes? This woman is out here raising all kinds of trouble for no good reason at all.

"You don't know bowling etiquette" is a first ballot hall of fame internet quote. Imagine saying that with a straight face to another person.

Lady, it’s bowling. It’s not a chess tournament. Grab a drink and relax. There’s no reason at all to be melting down in public.

If you ever find yourself at a bowling alley shouting at a dude filming you, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror because you’ve made some poor choices.

Be better, folks. Be much better!