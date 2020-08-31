Report: Brad Pitt’s German Model Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Already Married, In Open Relationship

Brad Pitt has been dating German model Nicole Poturalski who is already married, but is reportedly in an open relationship.

The 56-year-old actor has been seeing the 27-year-old model who is married to 68-year-old German restaurateur Roland Mary, according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Brad Pitt spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski https://t.co/hYBdQtcjAL pic.twitter.com/D5OSnfSRSo — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2020

Poturalski and Mary have been married for the last eight years and have a 7-year-old son together, per the outlet. (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

“Brad Pitt first met Nicole [Poturalski] in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland’s restaurant,” a friend of Poturalski told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Aug 5, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

“Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years,” the friend added. “He knows Roland [Mary] and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film.”

The friend continued, “Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole [Poturalski] and she passed him her number. Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and [she] connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.”

Another reported friend of the married couple confirmed with the outlet that the two were indeed still married, but said that “their relationship” is an “open marriage.”

“He [Mary] has been married several times and has five children,” the source added. “He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”

The “Fight Club” star and model’s relationship was confirmed by a source last week to Page Six after the two were spotted together in France.

“They [Pitt and Poturalski] are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source shared at the time.

As previously reported, it all comes amid reports that Pitt’s divorce to Angelina Jolie is still being worked out following the couple’s split in 2016.