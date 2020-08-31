Check Out These Gaming Discounts And Enter To Win $1000 In Gaming Goodies!

When it comes to your performance as a gamer, you know it’s all about the accessories. And while high-tech controllers and headsets don’t come cheap, we found some top-of-the-line gaming gear at prices that can’t be beaten. We even uncovered a Nintendo Gaming Bundle Giveaway valued at a whopping $1,000 bucks!

AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch – $289.99

Turn any room into a thrilling gaming theatre with this S1 Mini Projector that turns Nintendo Switch’s typical 6″ single-player screen to a 120″ multi-player viewing experience! Boasting 2-watt stereo speakers and a powerful 52-watt battery system, you can enjoy three continuous hours of play, turning a regular gaming session into a full-on marathon. Even if the Nintendo Switch is docked in standby mode, you can easily charge it right back up.

Get the projector, power adapter, and USB-C extension cable for the discounted price of just $289.99.

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset – $103.99

You don’t need anything to distract you when you’re in the zone — especially when it’s poor, fuzzy sound coming out of your headset. Ensure everything you hear is clear and well connected with this HCG1 Pro Gaming headset! And with super plush earpieces and a detachable microphone for either loud or radio silent playing, this accessory is a must-have.

Get the headset here for 45% off.

CORE 17″ Gaming Backpack with Molded Panel – $129.99

Designed specifically for gamers, this two-time VIP Award Winning backpack can hold all your gear and accessories, whether it be your laptop and console, or essential cables and headsets. And with prewired universal power bank pockets in each of the bag’s sections, you can bet all your gaming gizmos and gadgets will stay juiced up and ready to go. And don’t worry, there are special spots for your phone, keys, water bottle, and whatever else.

Get it here for just $129.99.

GLOW: Mixed Reality Smart Glasses – $489

After making a splash on Kickstarter, these glasses are changing the way we game. Simply plug these things into your phone and watch content in 2D and even 3D in 720p resolution with a 45° field of view. Whether you use hand motions as your controls or use your phone to navigate, you can enjoy the magic of “mixed reality” for hours on end.

Get them here for 7% off.

3D VR Headset with Built-In Stereo Headphone – $85

Lose yourself in your favorite games and movies with this state-of-the-art VR headset featuring HD optimization and 3D support. With their crisp, clear audio and incredible angle and viewing adjustments, you’ll never want to take these things off. Plus, they’re super comfortable to wear for hours on end.

Click here to get the headset for 15% off.

Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller – $39.99

Take control of your gaming with 10 hours of continuous wireless playing! Capable of pairing with your Bluetooth enabled phone, tablet, laptop gaming consoles, and more, you can take your gaming on-the-go. Featuring a powerful, efficient turbo acceleration function and an array of multimedia controls, this thing’s a pleasure to play on.

Snag it here for 29% off.

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition X RepliCade – $99.99

Miss going to arcades? Enjoy your favorite retro game, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, from anywhere with this 12″ tall miniaturized, sixth-scale arcade machine! Licensed by Capcom, this thing has all the original details, from its old school controls down to the wooden cabinet in perfect profile, an illuminated marquee, cabinet accents, and more. And thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery, you can play wire-free for two hours straight.

Get this one-of-a-kind piece for 16% off here.

Zone 47″ Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk – $249.99

If you’re a serious gamer, you deserve to have an efficient, comfortable workspace. Featuring an impressively spacious 47″W x 23.75″ deep gaming surface, you can get up close to you monitor and still have plenty of space for accessories like a console, controls, and more. There’s even a built-in power hub with three receptacles and two USB ports. And with hooks for your headset and an extended cupholder, things will never get cluttered.

Click here to get the desk at over 25% off.

The Nintendo Gaming Bundle Giveaway – $1000

Could you use a win these days? Enter for a chance to score a free Nintendo Switch! If you’re selected, you’ll also get a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with a pair of Logitech wireless surround sound headphones by Logitech. And as if all that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get $300 bucks to spend on your favorite Nintendo products.

Click here for a chance to win!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.