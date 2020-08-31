Chicago Sees At Least 50 People Shot, 10 Killed As City Grapples With Spike In Gun Violence

At least 50 people were shot and 10 of those shot were killed over the weekend in Chicago, including two police officers who were injured during a traffic stop gone wrong.

The two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday during an arrest, according to ABC7 Chicago. Officers were conducting a traffic stop when they saw a gun in the backseat of the car. Officers ordered the suspect to get out of the car, but he reportedly didn’t comply. The officers then broke the car window to try and arrest the suspect. However, a struggle ensued and the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting both officers per ABC7.

Both officers are in stable condition, with one officer having been shot in the chest, side and back and the other having been shot in the shoulder and chest.

Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed the suspect was in custody in a Sunday tweet.

Earlier this morning, two officers were shot in the line of duty while protecting West Side residents in the Homan Square neighborhood. I am relieved to report that both officers are stable, and the gunman is in custody. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 30, 2020

Four people were killed on Sunday, including 31-year-old Devon Welsh who was eating at Lumes Pancake House when a drive-by shooting occurred, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Welsh was struck multiple times after an SUV pulled up and began firing. Police believe Welsh was the intended target.

Four others were also hit during the shooting, with two individuals shot in their legs, another individual shot in the foot and a fourth individual shot in the abdomen and buttocks. All are reported to be in stable condition.

On Saturday, a 54-year-old man was shot in the back while driving at around 8:20 p.m. while another man, 40-year-old Jason Carson, was shot just five hours earlier, according to the same report.

Four people were killed Friday night, including an 18-year-old who was walking down the street, as reported by the Chicago Sun Times.

A teenage boy was also shot Sunday evening as he walked down the street and was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition. (RELATED: Chicago Sees Massive Spike In Gun Violence And Murder In July)

In an Aug. 24 report recapping the previous weekend, 66 people were shot with five killed, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Chicago has seen a recent uptick in violence. Over Father’s Day weekend, 11 people were killed, including four children. A June 29 report stated that 49 people had been shot over the weekend including a 10-year-old girl who was killed, and more than 60 people were shot during the second weekend of July.