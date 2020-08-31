Do You Really Need A VPN For Online Gaming?

Consumer VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, are typically utilised for security purposes; they ensure that your internet activity remains more private than it would through a standard connection, and that your sensitive data – such as location, name, credit card numbers, cell phone, and username –remain encrypted, and therefore virtually impossible to harvest.

However, another popular practice among internet users is applying a VPN specifically for the world of online gaming. It offers a number of potential benefits, although the jury remains out on how effective a VPN really is for improving online experiences.

Will it Grant You Access to The Wider World of Gaming?

Some gaming genres, such as online casino, operate under a question mark in certain countries, where local restrictions can make players wonder whether or not they are able to remain on the level while enjoying their favorite games.

Fortunately, you don’t need to resort to a VPN for online casino games. NetEnt Casino Canada is a great resource for finding safe, secure, and fully- authorised sites operating totally above-board, and offering the best welcoming bonuses to new Canadian Players.

What’s more, using a VPN could stand in conflict with many site’s terms and conditions. While some countries do ban certain games or game companies (a process known as geo-blocking), this is not a common occurrence, and will not impact your ability to play the most popular releases. More on that below.

Is Using a VPN to Access Early Releases ‘Above Board’?

It’s a fact of life that some games are set for earlier release dates in certain countries, and while some gamers will use a VPN in order to gain access to games ahead of time, it is not often advisable.

Using a VPN for this purpose stands in direct conflict with Steam’s guidelines, and has been known to result in lifetime bans for players.What’s more, Valve is taking additional steps to prevent players from purchasing games that are limited to – or available at a lower price in – certain countries, which makes their feelings on the matter pretty clear.

Will Using a VPN Protect Your Privacy as an Online Player?

Of course, once of the strongest selling points for using VPNs while gaming is that it will make it much harder for other players to track your location, or gain access to your private data for malicious purposes.

The best gaming sites will utilise incredibly strong security measures in order to ensure that your sensitive data remains solely in their hands. What’s more, the average gamer is extremely unlikely to be the victim of a targeted DDOS attack.

What’s the Bottom Line?

Many people use VPNs in order to protect their online activity, and identity, for myriad reasons. Usually, this offers plenty of benefits to internet users, but in the world of online gaming it can easily do more harm than good.

When sites are geo-blocked, subject to varying prices, or regulated differently around the world, a VPN can be liable to get you penalised by the site – even if what you are doing is not, strictly speaking, illegal. In most cases – particularly where the site deploys advanced security protocols- it’s not worth the risk of losing your account, and your ability to play. If you are looking for a good all-rounder, then check out these highly rated VPNS, but ensure that you are always mindful of the impact it may have on your gaming habits – and whether you really need to leave it on all the time.

